French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0728 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus SE’s talks with Qantas Airways about a plane that can fly 20 hours non-stop from Sydney to London are centred around the A350-900ULR rather than reviving a shorter A350 variant, an executive at the manufacturer said on Thursday.

Separately, French newspaper La Tribune reported on its website that Airbus’ chief technology officer Paul Eremenko would be leaving the company. An Airbus spokesman said the company had no comment to make on the report.

ALTRAN:

Announced the acquisition of Aricent for 1.7 billion euros in cash.

EURONEXT:

Pan European exchange group acquired Irish Stock Exchange.

FRANCE/SAUDI ARABIA:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would draw up a list of extremist organisations to convey to Saudi Arabia after its crown prince pledged to cut their funding.

LAFARGEHOLCIM :

French investigators questioned three people on Wednesday as part of a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim , sources close to the matter said.

NN:

NN announced cost reduction targets and new financial targets.

SANOFI:

French healthcare company announced it expects to book 100 million euro charge in Q4 and confirmed its 2017 business net income guidance.

