French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0705 GMT.

AKZO NOBEL

Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel said on Monday it had successfully issued 500 million euro ($580.3 million) floating rate note.

BONDUELLE

French fresh, frozen and canned vegetables company Bonduelle reported on Monday a Q1 turnover of 690.6 million euros, up 2.5 pct on a like-for-like basis.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole’s Indosuez Wealth Management arm has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s Banca Leonardo, in a deal which it said would add a further 5.9 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to its assets under management.

EIFFAGE

French construction company Eiffage pledged on Monday to increase profit and sales this year after growth in its concessions business lifted third-quarter revenue.

EUROFINS

French pharmaceutical company Eurofins priced on Monday its new 400 million euro hybrid bond.

LANVIN:

Auditors for Lanvin, France’s oldest fashion house, have filed a warning with a commercial court in Paris over financial troubles at the label as it struggles to stem slumping sales, two sources familiar with the company’s performance said.

RIBER

French semiconductor company Riber said on Monday it had received a new multi-million euros order in Asia for supply of evaporators to display industry.​

TELENET

Belgian cable operator Telenet announced on Monday it took over Belgian ICT integrator NEXTEL.

​

TF1 / ALTICE

French broadcaster TF1 it had signed with Altice-SFR group an all-in distribution agreement to include the TF1 Premium offer alongside add-on services. The groups also announced a withdrawal of their respective legal actions.

TOTAL

French oil and gas group Total and Italy’s Eni plan to start drilling in a joint exploration block off the coast of Cyprus by the end of this year or early 2018, President Nicos Anastasiades told French daily Le Figaro.

VEOLIA:

French water and waste group Veolia said net profit in the first nine months of 2017 fell 1.6 percent to 406 million euros ($471.20 million), and the group confirmed its guidance for 2017-19 earnings.

VICAT

French construction and materials company Vicat said on Monday it expected its EBITDA to record very small increase in 2017, on a reported basis, subject to exchange rate trends‍, evolution of situation in Egypt, and weather conditions over the remainder of the year. The Group also reported 9-month sales of 1.92 billion euros.

VILMORIN

Vilmorin, the world’s fourth-largest seed maker, confirmed on Monday its objectives in terms of sales and current operating margin for FY 2017-2018 and reported Q1 revenue of 207.6‍​ million euros.

