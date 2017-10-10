French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat by 0602 GMT.

CARREFOUR:

Grupo Carrefour Brasil will start an online grocery shopping and rewards platform in Sao Paulo this week, executives said on Monday, deploying fresh capital to boost its e-commerce presence in a fiercely competitive market.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

French fashion group Christian Dior reported on Monday a 12 percent increase in its 9-month revenue which came in at 31.1 billion euros.

DUTCH BANKING SECTOR

EU antitrust authorities are investigating Dutch and Polish banking associations and their members to determine whether financial technology services are being blocked from accessing customer account data.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday that its cumulative nuclear power production in 2017 was 283.3 terrawatt-hour (TWh) as of September, down 1.3 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

EDF also said it had been notified of a strike on Tuesday.

EUROZONE

The chair of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday there was strong support among the bloc’s 19 states to give the euro zone bailout fund a backstop role for the European banking fund, a change that could strengthen financial stability.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France’s hard-left CGT trade union called a third strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s overhaul of employment laws on Monday but failed to get other unions to rally behind it.

FRENCH TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

Apple boss Tim Cook went out of his way on Monday to single out a small French, Normandy-based firm Eldim behind innovative features in the latest iPhones. Cook later met President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for Apple and other tech companies such as Amazon.com to pay more in taxes in Europe.

LVMH / LUXURY SECTOR

LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods company, reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter on Monday, setting a high bar for peers after strong sales at its fashion brands.

SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprive announced on Monday the nomination of Thomas Kienzi as CFO.

SOLVAY

Solvay’s AgrRho NH4 Protect, a nitrification inhibitor solution, had been granted authorization for sale in France from ANSES, the company announced on Monday.

VINCI

French construction firm Vinci announced that its unit Spiecapag had won a contract to build an oil pipeline for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) in Canada.