French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0603 GMT.

CARREFOUR

Carrefour’s sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter on weakening demand in its core French market, the world’s second-largest retailer said on Wednesday, highlighting the challenge facing its new boss.

DANONE

Danone veteran Franck Riboud is stepping down as chairman, with Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber taking on both top roles in a move the French group said would ensure continuity in its strategy of focusing on the health-food sector.

GTT:

GTT published on Wednesday a 9-month revenue down at 168.5 million euros.

LVMH:

The Luxury goods maker hopes to be well on its way to remedying its cognac shortage two years from now, billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday, as its Hennessy label struggles to keep up with demand in the United States.

PERNOD RICARD:

Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.

PUBLICIS:

Advertising group Publicis expressed confidence for the second half of 2017 despite what it called a “challenging environment” for clients, stating that doing more digital consultancy work would help deliver solid results.

SOITEC:

Soitec published on Wednesday a Q2 revenue up at 73.3 million euros.

THALES:

French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales, but maintained its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

TOTAL

A United States Congress decision on the Iran nuclear deal could clarify Washington’s stance on the international accord and lead to a positive outcome for Total and its planned $5 billion Iranian gas project, its CEO said.

VILMORIN: Vilmorin & Cie reported on Wednesday a FY consolidated net profit up at 90.1 million euros.

