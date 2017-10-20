French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 0.3 pct at 0600 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels, Europe’s biggest hotel group, on Thursday gave a rosier outlook, saying its 2017 operating profit would be at the upper end of a 460 million to 480 million euros ($567.70 million) range forecast in July.

NICOX

‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics on its next generation of stand-alone no-donors in a novel sustained release ophthalmic formulation.​

AIR LIQUIDE

French gas, technology and services provider Air Liquide said on Thursday, it entered into a new joint venture with Sinopec in China.

ARCELORMITTAL

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

BOIRON

Boiron reported on Thursday an increase of its quarterly revenues which came in at 163.9‍​ million euros.

CASINO

French retailer Casino has entered the French retail power market through its online subsidiary Cdiscount, offering retail customers a 15 percent discount to regulated electricity prices, the company said on Thursday.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

Compagnie des Alpes reported an increase in its third quarter revenue to 761.5 million euros and said it expected an improvement of operating performance for FY 2016/2017. ‍​

EIFFAGE

French construction company Eiffage reported on Thursday a 4.5 percent increase to 695.1 million euros in its consolidated revenue for the third quarter.

ENGIE

French gas utility Engie had bought a Ugandan home solar systems company Fenix International to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity, it said on Thursday.

FNAC DARTY

French music and book retailer Fnac Darty said on Thursday it now expects to realize a larger proportion of cost savings this year from its merger with Darty. The retailer reported also a 5.8 percent rise on a like-for-like basis in its quarterly revenues which came in at 1.79 billion euros.

GECINA

Gecina raised on Thursday its 2017 targets following the integration of the real estate company Eurosic into its accounts since the end of August.

LINEDATA

Linedata reported on Thursday revenues for the first 9 months of 2017 of 131.9 million euros and said it ‍anticipated for FY an increase in its revenues thanks to contribution of its recent acquisitions as well as a degradation of FY operational performance compared to 2016.

MANITOU

Manitou reported on Thursday a 10 percent rise in its quarterly revenues which came in at 354 million euros.

MICHELIN

The world’s second-biggest tyre maker Michelin said on Thursday its quarterly sales rose 3 percent, helped by price increases and buoyant sales of premium tyres. The French manufacturer warned, however, of worsening currency effects.

SMPC (IPO-SMCP.PA)

France’s SMCP will price its stock market flotation at 22 euros per share, it said on Thursday, giving the fashion firm behind the Sandro and Maje labels a market value of around 1.7 billion euros.

AIRBUS

Airbus SE’s deal with Bombardier BBDb.TO boosts confidence in the CSeries jet program but may not spur many new sales until it is finalized and a U.S. trade dispute is resolved, the head of a major aircraft leasing firm said on Thursday.

SOMFY

French remote controller maker Somfy reported on Thursday the revenue of 305.1 million euros for the third quarter of its fiscal year.

