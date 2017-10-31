French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0702 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Europe’s Airbus said on Tuesday third-quarter earnings fell by a sightly narrower-than-expected four percent on lower aircraft deliveries and reaffirmed its forecasts as the fallout from an internal compliance review widened to the United States.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, as an asset sale and cost cuts helped compensate for a goodwill impairment in Turkey and weakness in its markets-related unit.

EUROFINS:

Luxembourg pharmaceutical company announced the issuance of about 500,000 new ordinary shares.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

The French economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months as consumer spending picked up and investment remained robust, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday in a first estimate.

HERMES:

Hermes, the French label known for its $10,000-plus Birkin and Kelly bags, plans to add two leather goods workshops in France by 2020 to meet a recovery in demand for luxury goods.

JCDECAUX:

French outdoor advertising company renewed its advertising concession with Toulon Hyeres Airport.

SEB:

French appliance-maker 9-month sales rose to 4.46 billion euros.

TF1:

French broadcaster’s Q3 current operating result turned to profit of 7.9‍​ million euros.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE :

French aircraft seat manufacturer’s FY current operating income fell to 217.6 million euros.

