French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0610 GMT.

ACCOR:

Accor announced the signature of an agreement to acquire Gekko.

ARGAN SA:

Argan published its third quarter rental income.

ATENOR:

Atenor invested in a new office project in Bucharest.

ATOS:

Atos reported its acquisition of Siemens Convergence Creators.

FIGEAC AERO SARL:

Figeac Aero signed a new contract with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

GRANDVISION:

Grandvision completed increase of its shareholding in visilab s.a., from 30% to 60%.

NOKIA/FRANCE:

Nokia has reaffirmed its commitment to creating research and development jobs in France, the country’s junior economy minister said on Monday, though the Finnish telecoms maker will still be able to cut hundreds of jobs in other areas.

ONTEX GROUP NV:

Ontex announced investment for new production site in Poland.

TERREIS SA:

Terreis published its first-half results.

TRANSGENE SA:

Transgene signed a collaboration with Randox to develop innovative multifunctional oncolytic virotherapies for solid tumors.

WORLDLINE:

French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

The company, which said in July it bought Digital River World Payments and First Data Baltics, also said on Tuesday it acquired payment service provider MRL PosNet in India for up to 89 million euros ($104.1 million).

