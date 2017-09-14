French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASR NEDERLAND:

Bookrunner says NLFI to sell remaining 30.15 million shares in ASR Nederland N.V.

KORIAN SA:

French healthcare facilities and medical establishments operator reported a 4.9% rise in H1 revenue to 1.54 bln euros.

TF1:

Formula One announced a limited three-year free-to-air deal with French broadcaster that will include home race next year as well as the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.‍​

VIVENDI SA:

Italy’s market watchdog ruled on the French media company had de facto control of Telecom Italia, piling pressure on the company as Rome considers whether to use special powers over the former telecoms monopoly.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE:

French aeronautical company reported a 10 percent drop in sales at its troubled seats division, but stuck to financial targets for the just-ended financial year as it gets to grips with industrial problems that drew criticism from Airbus and Boeing.

