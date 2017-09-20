French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent at 0628 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus SE on Wednesday opened its Chinese completion plant for A330 jets, with hopes that an increased presence in the world’s fastest growing aviation market would help boost demand for the firm’s profitable but ageing wide-body jets.

ALTICE:

Altice said on Tuesday that the buyout offer for SFR Group was cleared by French Financial Market Authority.

CAPGEMINI:

Announced new 400 mln euros share buyback.

CMA CGM:

The global container-shipping sector is in its strongest position in years thanks to sweeping consolidation and stronger economic growth, leaving it well placed to withstand competition from trains on major Asia-Europe routes, France’s CMA CGM said. ‍

EDF SA:

The French utility is expecting rapid growth in its electric vehicle charging network and aims to increase the number of its docking stations, an EDF executive said. EDF’s electric mobility business Sodetrel’s new Corri-Door fast-charging network along French highways has grown rapidly. The number of individual charges tripled in a year, Sodetrel CEO Juliette Antoine-Simon said at an EDF strategy presentation on Tuesday.

IPSEN SA:

The company said on Tuesday it received approval from European Commission for Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analogue therapy.

RENAULT:

The company announced on Tuesday it has acquired the 9.15 pct stake that its alliance partner Nissan owns in JV. Alliance Rostec Auto B.V, the major shareholder of AVTOVAZ PJSC with 64.6 pct of its capital.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

The company announced it joined the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

VIVENDI SA: Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday its board backed a decision to appeal a ruling by the Italian market watchdog that stated French group Vivendi has de facto control over the phone company.

Vivendi’s television channel Canal+ targets adding up 100,000 subscribers in 2017, Frank Cadoret, the company’s distribution director told Le Figaro in an interview.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....