British cyclist shot dead by hunter in French Alps

LYON, France (Reuters) - A 34-year old British man was shot dead by a hunter while cycling in the French Alps, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a restaurateur living nearby, in the Haute-Savoie region, was killed by one bullet while cycling down a path along woods.

A 22-year old man taking part in a group hunt is believed to have shot the bullet, police said. He was hospitalised in a state of shock.

An investigation for involuntary manslaughter was opened.