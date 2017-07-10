FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Stories from Aix-en-Provence gathering, known as 'France's Davos'
July 9, 2017 / 7:21 PM / a month ago

TAKE A LOOK-Stories from Aix-en-Provence gathering, known as 'France's Davos'

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - > "Finance friendly" France scores late points in Brexit bank contest > At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of new president

> Air France-KLM wants airport security checks eased > Euronext CEO sees growing momentum for new listings > France says Europe should make US companies pay fair share of taxes > French deficit pledge will help euro zone budget talks > Tax and spending cuts possible at the same time, French finmin says > UPDATE 1, France's CDC would look "with interest" at Paris airport stake sales-source > EDF not involved in French government stake > Amundi CEO says Italian banks looking relatively healthy

> Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says

> Cheap credit not fuelling any German real estate bubble for now, central banker > Total CEO hopes Britain will remain in the EU > Total CEO: "I don't have to choose" between Qatar and rivals (Reporting by France bureau)

