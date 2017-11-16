FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron names new chief of French public-sector lender CDC
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 4:29 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Macron names new chief of French public-sector lender CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has chosen the former head of insurer Generali’s French business, Eric Lombard, to lead public-sector lender Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said on Thursday.

Lombard, a former advisor in Socialist governments in the 1990s, rose through the ranks of BNP Paribas bank before taking the helm of the Italian insurer’s French business in 2013.

His nomination must be confirmed in both houses of parliament.

The CDC manages deposits in popular tax-free savings accounts and also holds stakes in many top French companies, including CNP Assurances, Icade, the biggest office space developer in the Paris region, and Compagnie des Alpes, which operates the biggest ski resorts in France. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.