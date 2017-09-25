FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris mint lures tourists with treasures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 25, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 23 days ago

Paris mint lures tourists with treasures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Steel stamps of King of France Louis XVI (L) and Queen Marie Antoinette (R) used to emboss coins are displayed at the Museum of the Monnaie de Paris (Paris Mint), ahead of its reopening in Paris, France, September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - After more than a thousand years of service, the Paris mint has thrown its doors open to the public with a vast exhibition of treasures, collectors’ coins and a view of the craftsmen in their workshops.

On the banks of the River Seine, workers chisel, press and engrave medals and memorabilia in the factory that advertises itself as the oldest in the French capital, with a history stretching back to the year 864.

Since the introduction of the euro in 2002, the mint - or the ‘Monnaie de Paris’ - has passed industrial-scale production of everyday coinage to a plant in the southwestern town of Pessac.

Its workforce, about 150-strong, is now counting on collectors, the curious and tourists to give it a longer lease of life.

“Here we mint coins which still have a value,” the mint’s chief executive, Aurelien Rousseau, said. “But it is indeed more often collectors who are interested in these products.”

Displays include ancient treasure chests, a coin dating back more than 2,000 years and the platinum metre measure that remains the international reference of the metric system.

Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.