January 25, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated a day ago

Twenty-seven injured in school bus crash in southwest France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Twenty-seven people were injured in a school bus crash in the rural village of Manciet in southwest France on Thursday, the local government body said.

The crash took place between a bus carrying 45 school students and five adults, and another small vehicle. Emergency services were on the scene, the prefecture said.

Last month, six adolescents were killed when a train smashed into a school bus on a level crossing outside the town of Perpignan in southwestern France.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Luke Baker

