#World News
January 10, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Armed robbers steal millions from Ritz Paris hotel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Axe-wielding robbers stole jewellery on Wednesday possibly worth more than $5 million from a store in the famed Ritz Paris hotel, police said.

A general view of the scene after axe-wielding robbers stole jewelry on Wednesday from a store in the famed Ritz Paris hotel in Paris, France, January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of Davy Parker/via REUTERS

Five thieves carried out the heist at the luxury hotel in late afternoon. Three were arrested while two others got away. There were no injuries.

“The loss is very high and remains to be assessed,” one police source said. Another put the figure at 4.5 million euros ($5.38 million), but said that a bag had been recovered possibly containing some of the loot.

The hotel first opened in 1898 and was the first Paris hotel to boast electricity on all floors and bathrooms that were inside rooms.

The former home of fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Marcel Proust, the Ritz was a favourite drinking hole of American writer Ernest Hemingway. It was at the Ritz that Diana, Princess of Wales, spent her last night in 1997 before the car crash that killed her and her lover Dodi Fayed, son of the hotel’s owner Mohammed al-Fayed.

Armed heists targeting jewellery stores are not uncommon in the ultra chic avenues near Place Vendome square in central Paris where the Ritz is located.

($1 = 0.8365 euros)

Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
