PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - France’s biggest dairy company Lactalis said it was withdrawing some 720 batches of baby food products made at the Craon factory due to health concerns.

Lactalis said it had been notified at the start of December about the risk of salmonella infections related to those products. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)