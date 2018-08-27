FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Macron wants special relationship with UK post-Brexit but EU unity is key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he wanted the European Union to reach a deal with Britain on Brexit before the end of the year, but that his priority remained the preservation of the bloc’s unity.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

“France wants to maintain a strong, special relationship with London but not if the cost is the European Union’s unravelling,” Macron told his ambassadors in a speech outlining his diplomatic priorities for the year ahead.

Brexit, Macron said, “is a sovereign choice, which we must respect, but it can’t come at the expense of the European Union’s integrity.”

Reporting by Michel Rose and Richard Lough

