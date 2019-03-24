No attack at Disneyland Paris, escalator problem caused panic - authorities

PARIS (Reuters) - Loud noises caused by an elevator malfunction at Disneyland Paris on Saturday led to a brief moment of panic, and rumors of an attack, but there were no injuries, authorities said.

A police spokesman said people at the park mistook the sounds for gunfire. France’s Interior Ministry said there was a stampede, but that it was a false alarm and that the security forces confirmed there was no threat to the public.

Officials at Disneyland Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.