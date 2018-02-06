French manufacturers expect 4 pct rise in industrial investments for 2018

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French manufacturing companies expect to increase their industrial investments by 4 percent compared to 2017, according to a quarterly survey published by the INSEE national statistics on Tuesday.

The survey marked a more upbeat outlook compared to the last quarterly survey, showing a rise of 4 percentage points from when it was last conducted in October.

Official readings of business and consumer confidence have scaled multi-year peaks since the election of President Emmanuel Macron last May on the back of an agenda to reform the economy and help businesses.

Data published earlier this week also showed that the French private sector had maintained a brisk pace of expansion at the start of 2018, with the services sector - led by hotels and restaurants - receiving more new business last month than at any time since May 2011.

However, some economists have questioned how long these positive trends can continue before they start losing steam. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)