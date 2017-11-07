French manufacturers lower 2017 investment outlook

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French manufacturing companies expect to boost investments this year by four percent - lowering their outlook from previous forecasts - a quarterly survey by the INSEE official statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The forecast marked a fall from an estimate of seven percent the last time the survey was conducted in July, INSEE said.

Manufacturers of electrical and machine equipment expected to hike investments by 25 percent this year, up from 21 percent in July, while carmakers expected to cut them by 11 percent, which was unchanged.

Manufacturers told INSEE that next year they do not expect to increase investments, but the statistics agency added that their estimates in October have historically been revised up in the January survey on average by three percentage points.