FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French industrial output fell back in November after rise in October
Sections
Featured
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Top News
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 10, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

French industrial output fell back in November after rise in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French industrial production fell by 0.5 percent in November from October, in line with expectations, as a drop in production in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors weighed on the overall reading, according to data from the INSEE national statistics agency on Wednesday.

The drop in the November industrial production level was in line with the average forecasts from a Reuters poll of 21 economists. Industrial production had risen in the previous month, advancing by 1.7 percent in October. That reading was revised from the 1.9 percent increase originally reported.

Production fell by 4.0 percent month-on-month in the chemicals sector in November and by 2.3 percent in the pharmaceuticals industry, INSEE added.

INSEE also said that manufacturing output fell by 1.0 percent in November from October.

For full details from INSEE: here

For a graphic: reut.rs/2oQyOFs (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.