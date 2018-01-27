FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 3:20 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-French prison guards end nationwide strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show one of three unions accepted the proposal)

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The largest of three French prison guard unions spearheading a nationwide strike said on Friday it would accept a government proposal on better pay and staff safety.

The UFAP-Unsa union said its acceptance would end picketing and work stoppages by its members. Two other labour unions have rejected the government offer of more hires, pay bonuses and measures to better contain inmate violence.

President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to bring an end to industrial action, sparked by inmate attacks on guards, as tension among prisoners rises in France’s crowded jails. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas)

