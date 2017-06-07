FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
French President Macron's party to win clear parliamentary majority - polls
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 2 months ago

French President Macron's party to win clear parliamentary majority - polls

FILE PHOTO: Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's party is on course to win a commanding majority in this month's parliamentary election, new polls showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the trend seen in other surveys also pointing to a victory for Macron's camp.

Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party would get between 350-380 seats out of 577 up for grabs in the lower house of parliament, a poll by IFOP said. A separate Odoxa survey predicted it would win 350-390 seats.

Voting takes place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.

Earlier this week, an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll indicated that Macron's party would get 385-415 seats in a landslide win.

Such a majority would give Macron's government a strong mandate to push ahead with economic reforms, starting with a pro-business overhaul of France's labour code, a notoriously difficult area of policy to agree with trade unions.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough

