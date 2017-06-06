France's Macron targets labour law reform by end of summer - document

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.

Macron said during the presidential election campaign that he intended to use executive decrees to overhaul the labour code in a country where the cost of hiring and firing is seen as a deterrent to investors, and where unemployment is near double-digits.

Macron's La Republique En Marche party is on course to win a landslide majority in this month's legislative elections, opinion polls show.

His ability to reform France's regulation-laden economy will be closely watched by European Union partners, in particular Germany.