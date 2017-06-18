French parliamentary election turnout low at 1000 GMT

PARIS (Reuters) - Voting turnout in the second round of France's parliamentary election had reached 17.75 percent by 1200 (1000 GMT), the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The figure was well below the 21.41 percent recorded at the same time of day during the second-round ballot in 2012 and 22.89 percent in 2007.

The 1000 GMT turnout is at its lowest for the second round of parliamentary elections since at least 1997, according to historical data given on the interior ministry website.