2 months ago
France begins voting in second round of parliamentary election
Featured
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 2 months ago

France begins voting in second round of parliamentary election

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Voting stations opened in France on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.

Turnout could fall to a record low, in a sign of voter fatigue after seven months of roller-coaster campaigning and voting, and of disillusionment with politics that could complicate Macron's reform drive.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Andrew Roche

