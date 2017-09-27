FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel welcomes 'a lot of material' from Macron for EU reform debate
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 21 days ago

Merkel welcomes 'a lot of material' from Macron for EU reform debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech on European Union reform, which contained “a lot of material” for necessary debate on the issue, her spokesman said.

Germany shares Macron’s view that the EU needs reforms. The details of reforms must be discussed, added the spokesman, Steffen Seibert.

“This discussion is necessary and sensible,” Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that the leaders would have a chance to talk at an EU meeting in Tallinn on Thursday.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.