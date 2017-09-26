France's Macron calls for 'refoundation' of sovereign, united Europe
Reuters Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech on the future of Europe on Tuesday, with plans for closer eurozone cooperation, greater unity on defence, immigration, policing and border security.