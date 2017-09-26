FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'He can count on us': German SPD minister hails Macron's EU speech
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 21 days ago

'He can count on us': German SPD minister hails Macron's EU speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Social Democratic Party (SPD) party member, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends the first parliamentary meeting after the general election in Berlin, Germany September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a senior member of the Social Democrats (SPD), on Tuesday lauded French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposals to strengthen the European Union.

“Emmanuel Macron today held a courageous, a passionate plea against nationalism and for Europe - a Europe which he wants to reform, strengthen and unite with our help,” Gabriel said.

“Right now, we need to seize this opportunity for Franco-German initiatives to make Europe more democratic, involve the citizens and make it fit for the future,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said a joint determination by EU member states was needed to resolve problems in Europe, adding: “He can count on us.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence

