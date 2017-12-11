FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grounded ferry in Calais refloated, passengers disembarked
#World News
December 10, 2017 / 2:03 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Grounded ferry in Calais refloated, passengers disembarked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France (Reuters) - A P&O ferry with more than 300 people on board which had run aground in Calais harbour in northern France has been refloated and all passengers have disembarked, a P&O Ferries spokesman said on Sunday.

Tugboats manoeuvre the P&O ferry Pride of Kent after it ran aground during bad weather in the port of Calais in northern France, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Dover-bound “Pride of Kent” had run aground on a sand bank around midday as she tried to leave the Calais harbour in stormy weather. Nobody was injured.

The ship, supported by two tug boats, was refloated as the tide came in early evening and all passengers have disembarked.

The spokesman said most passengers would continue their journey to the UK on other P&O ferries tonight, while some would stay overnight in Calais on P&O’s expense.

UK-based P&O operates 20 ferries which carry nine million passengers per year between France, Belgium, The Netherlands and across the Irish Sea.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Pierre Savary; Editing by Peter Graff

