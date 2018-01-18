FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 3:07 PM / 2 days ago

France, Germany want joint eurozone reform position by June - Le Maire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France and Germany want to reach a joint position on euro zone reform, including tax convergence, the capital markets union and the banking union, between March and June this year, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

“We have ... an immediate priority which is the completion of the banking union, the completion of the capital markets union and tax convergence with Germany,” Le Maire said at a news conference with his German counterpart Peter Altmaier.

“On these three issues, our goal is to reach a final joint position between March and June,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

