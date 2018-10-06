Interpol asks Beijing to clarify status of missing president Meng

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol has asked Beijing to clarify the situation of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, who has been reported missing, the international police organisation’s secretary-general Juergen Stock said on Saturday.

Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock, of Germany, arrives for a working dinner with heads of delegations for the Nuclear Security Summit at the White House in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

“Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels clarification from China’s authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei,” Stock, who carries out the day-to-day running of the organisation, said on its website.

“Interpol’s General Secretariat looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the President’s well-being,” Stock added in the statement.