World News
October 5, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Interpol says disappearance of its president is a 'matter for French, China authorities'

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - International police group Interpol said on Friday it was aware of reports of the “alleged disappearance” of its president Meng Hongwei and said the issue was a matter for the relevant authorities in France and China.

INTERPOL President Meng Hongwei poses during a visit to the headquarters of International Police Organisation in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via Reuters

French police said on Friday they had opened an investigation after Meng’s wife reported him missing following a trip to his native China last week. Interpol is based in the French city of Lyon.

“This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China,” Interpol’s press office said in a statement, adding that the organisation’s secretary general, not Meng, was responsible for the day-to-day running of Interpol.

“Interpol’s General Secretariat headquarters will not comment further.”

Reporting by Richard Lough; WRiting by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
