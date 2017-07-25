ArcelorMittal says French pollution allegations are groundless

FILE PHOTO: An operator works on a rolling mill producing coils of steel at the ArcelorMittal Factory in Florange, Eastern France, October 18, 2013.

(Reuters) - The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), said on Tuesday that its internal investigation had found allegations of illicit dumping of acid waste from a French plant were groundless.

The allegations were made in a French newspaper, the Republicain Lorrain, by a former temporary worker of a sub-contractor responsible for disposing of toxic waste from the plant at Florange in northeastern France.

The company said in a statement that the waste in question was not dangerous and had been disposed of in line with regulations.

It said no dumping of pure acid had been done either at a storage area of the Florange site or in the wild.

"Our internal investigation concludes that there is neither fraud nor pollution," said Eric Niedziela, CEO of ArcelorMittal Atlantique and Lorraine.