Up to UK to find concrete proposals over Brexit/Irish border issues: Macron
October 24, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in a day

Up to UK to find concrete proposals over Brexit/Irish border issues: Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain must find concrete proposals to tackle issues concerning the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland in the wake of Brexit, said French President Emmanuel Macron during a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Files

“It’s up to the UK to come up with concrete proposals to minimise the impact of Brexit on the British/Irish border,” said Macron on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Varadkar had said Ireland wanted Britain to commit to a fallback option that would avoid a customs border returning to the island of Ireland, should its plan of keeping the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michel Rose

