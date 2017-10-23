FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron's dog Nemo caught peeing on presidential fireplace
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
#Entertainment News
October 23, 2017 / 4:08 PM / in 2 days

Macron's dog Nemo caught peeing on presidential fireplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Even presidential pets show the occasional disdain for pomp and protocol.

French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo during a meeting with German Vice Chancellor and German Foreign Minister at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Nemo, the young dog adopted this year by France’s Emmanuel Macron, was caught on camera relieving himself on a gilded fireplace in the Elysee Palace behind a group of junior ministers meeting with the president.

The footage, captured by French TV channel TF1, showed Nemo interrupting the gathering as the sound of him peeing caused those present to turn around before they started giggling.

“He’s doing something quite exceptional,” a laughing Macron said.

Asked by junior minister for housing Julien Denormandie whether it was something that happened often, Macron added: “No ... you’ve triggered some completely unusual behaviour in my dog, sorry.”

Nemo, a black labrador-griffon cross, was adopted by Macron and his wife Brigitte from a shelter home in August.

The footage caused much hilarity on social media sites, where it circulated widely.

Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
