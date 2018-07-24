FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron says bears responsibility for bodyguard case: lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron responded on a growing political storm over a video showing his top bodyguard assaulting May Day protesters by saying he bore responsibility, lawmakers from his party said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron walks ahead of his aide Alexandre Benalla at the end of the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2018. Picture taken July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“I alone bear responsibility, they can come and get me. I answer to the French people,” Macron, who has yet to speak on the crisis, was quoted as saying.

The lawmakers said on Twitter that the French leader had unexpectedly made the remarks at gathering of members of parliament from his party.

Macron is under fire in the biggest crisis of his tenure after footage emerged of the head of his security detail, Alexandre Benalla, hitting a male protester and dragging away a woman, while off duty and wearing a riot helmet and police tags.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish

