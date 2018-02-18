FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French President Macron's approval rating falls below 50 percent - Ifop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has fallen below 50 percent to its lowest level since October last year, a poll showed on Sunday, as the government pushes ahead with plans to shake up France’s costly civil service.

In a Feb. 7-17 survey by pollster Ifop for the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, 44 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Macron, down 6 points from Ifop’s previous poll in January.

It was the lowest approval rating for Macron since October, when it stood at 42 percent.

The government announced plans in early February to modernise the public administration in a country with one of the highest public spending ratios in the world.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would have no qualms about making changes in the public sector, even if it encounters resistance. His budget minister Gerald Darmanin also said a voluntary redundancy plan for government employees could be a possible move.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Hugh Lawson

