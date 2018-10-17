FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 17, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

French financier in talks with Czech investor over Le Monde stake - press

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Le Monde investor Matthieu Pigasse, who heads the Lazard investment bank in France, is in talks with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky to sell him 40-49 percent of his shares in the French daily, Le Monde wrote on its website on Wednesday.

An aerial view shows the facade of the French daily evening newspaper Le Monde offices in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Pigasse has, jointly with French telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, a controlling stake in Le Monde.

Le Monde says that Pigasse confirmed the information but that the newspaper were not able to reach Kretinsky or Niel for comment.

Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.