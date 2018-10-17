French financier in talks with Czech investor over Le Monde stake - press

PARIS (Reuters) - Le Monde investor Matthieu Pigasse, who heads the Lazard investment bank in France, is in talks with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky to sell him 40-49 percent of his shares in the French daily, Le Monde wrote on its website on Wednesday.

An aerial view shows the facade of the French daily evening newspaper Le Monde offices in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Pigasse has, jointly with French telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, a controlling stake in Le Monde.

Le Monde says that Pigasse confirmed the information but that the newspaper were not able to reach Kretinsky or Niel for comment.