Natixis exploring possible takeover of French fintech firm Ingenico - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Natixis SA’s payments business is exploring a potential takeover of the $4.6 billion French fintech company Ingenico Group SA, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

No final decisions have been made and Ingenico may decide to remain independent, Bloomberg said, citing sources. bloom.bg/2yxB4XS

Other firms have also showed interest in buying Ingenico, Bloomberg reported.

Natixis is the corporate banking division of unlisted French bank BPCE.

Talks between Ingenico and Natixis are taking place against a backdrop of a number of deals in the payments sector. Natixis and Ingenico did not immediately respond to requests for comment.