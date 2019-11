French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said his remarks that NATO is “brain dead” had served as a useful wake-up call to alliance members.

Macron’s blunt verdict ahead of a Dec. 4 summit in Britain drew strong reaction from European peers who believe Europe needs still to rely heavily on the NATO alliance for its defense.