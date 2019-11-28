France's Macron says doesn't accept Russian missile moratorium

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the Palais de la Decouverte in Paris, France, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - France has not accepted a moratorium offered by Russia on short-term and medium range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.