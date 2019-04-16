Macron's European election campaign suspended after Notre Dame fire - Loiseau

Nathalie Loiseau, French European Affairs Minister and the head of the Renaissance (Renewal) list for the European elections, attends a news conference in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European election campaign of French President Emmanuel Macron is being suspended for now following the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire, said French politician Nathalie Loiseau, who is spearheading the campaign.

“We are all going through a moment of extreme sadness. The ‘Renaissance’ list is understandably part of this moment of national unity. We are therefore suspending the campaign until further notice,” Loiseau wrote on her Twitter account.

Macron’s ruling LREM party has put up candidates for the EU election under a list called ‘Renaissance’.