Sparks fill the air as Paris fire brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. Picture taken April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury and cosmetics group L’Oreal, along with the Bettencourt Meyers family and the Bettencourt Schueller foundation, said they would donate 200 million euros ($226 million) in total for repairs to the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)