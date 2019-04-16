France's Macron commits to renovating Notre-Dame within five years

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the French nation following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 16 April 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday committed to rebuilding Notre-Dame cathedral within five years after a fire gutted the cathedral.

“We will rebuild Notre Dame even more beautifully and I want it to be completed in five years, we can do it,” Macron said in a television address to the nation.

“It is up to us to change this disaster into an opportunity to come together, having deeply reflected on what we have been and what we have to be and become better than we are. It is up to us to find the thread of our national project.”