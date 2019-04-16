Pope praying for all affected by fire at Notre Dame, symbol of unity - Vatican

Flames and smoke are seen as the interior continues to burn inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is praying for all those affected by the fire that devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, which will always remain a symbol of French national unity, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

“The pope is praying for all those who are struggling, in particular the firefighters, to confront this dramatic situation,” Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.

“Notre Dame will always remain - and we have seen this in these hours - a place where believers and non believers can come together in the most dramatic moments of French history.”