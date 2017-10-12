FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenpeace activists stage protest at EDF nuclear power site
October 12, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 6 days ago

Greenpeace activists stage protest at EDF nuclear power site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists have staged a protest at the Cattenom nuclear power site run by France’s EDF to protest against security and health risks posed by nuclear power.

Greenpeace issued video footage on Thursday which showed several of their members arriving at the Cattenom site in northeast France and setting off firecrackers. Officials at EDF had no immediate comment to make on the matter.

Earlier this week, Greenpeace published a report which stated that the spent-fuel pools of EDF’s nuclear reactors were highly vulnerable to attacks. The report was written by nuclear experts and delivered to French authorities.

State-controlled EDF, which operates 58 reactors, denied its spent-fuel pools were at risk and said they have been designed to withstand earthquakes and flooding as well as terror attacks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Michael Perry)

