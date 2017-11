PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French environment minister Nicolas Hulot said on Wednesday that reducing the share of nuclear energy in France’s power mix to 50 percent from 75 percent will probably take until 2030-35.

“It will probably take until 2030, maybe 2035,” Hulot said on BFM Television.

On Tuesday, Hulot said the government had dropped a target date of 2025, saying it was not realistic and would boost CO2 emissions.