France's EDF delays restart of all 4 reactors Tricastin reactors until end November
October 27, 2017 / 9:09 AM / a day ago

France's EDF delays restart of all 4 reactors Tricastin reactors until end November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has delayed the restart of all four nuclear reactors at its Tricastin nuclear plant until the end of November, said an update on its website on Friday, which did not provide reasons for the delay.

EDF was not immediately available to comment.

France’s ASN nuclear regulator had ordered the temporary shutdown of the reactors in September after it found flaws in a canal dyke bordering the plant.

The reactors with a combined capacity of 3,600 megawatts were scheduled to resume production next week. An update on EDF and the grid operator’s website showed all four reactors were now expected to resume on November 28. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

