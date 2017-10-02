FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDF says delayed Penly 1 reactor restart due to technical issues
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 2, 2017 / 9:45 AM / 16 days ago

EDF says delayed Penly 1 reactor restart due to technical issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Monday that the delay in the restart of its 1,300 megawatts Penly 1 nuclear reactor was due to technical issues encountered during maintenance, but was not linked to a components review ordered by French regulator ASN.

The restart of Penly 1, which has been offline since August 12 for maintenance, has been postponed by 15 days to Nov. 3, according to a notice by French grid operator RTE.

A spokeswoman for EDF provided the further details and clarification over the delay to the restarting of Penly 1. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.